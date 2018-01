McDavid: 'I'm not much of a fashion guy'

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson won't play Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche with head coach Todd McClellan saying he is tending to a family issue.

No other details were made available and McClellan said he wouldn't discuss the issue again until Larsson is back.

The 25-year-old has three goals and three assists in 40 games for the Oilers this season.