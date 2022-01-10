EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday.

The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie.

The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers.

Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol Sunday, a day after adding five teammates and six members of the team's support staff to the list.

McDavid, Barrie and centre Derek Ryan were placed in protocol last week.

Holloway, who joined the Oilers at practice Friday, is still working his way back following wrist surgery in September.

The Oilers said at the time Holloway originally required a procedure for a scaphoid fracture while playing at the University of Wisconsin last season.

During the recovery process, however, it was determined by the NHL team's medical staff and hand specialists that further surgery was needed.

The six-foot-one, 203-pound winger from Bragg Creek, Alta., was selected 14th overall by Edmonton at the 2020 NHL draft.

Holloway signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers in April after spending the past two seasons at Wisconsin. The 20-year-old registered 11 goals and 35 points in 23 games with the Badgers in 2020-21.

