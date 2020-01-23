The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Bakersfield Condors defenceman Evan Bouchard has been added to the Pacific Division roster and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Sam Miletic has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

The two players will replace Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Andrew Agozzino and Tucson's Lane Pederson for the event.

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Bouchard, a 20-year-old rookie, has seven goals and 17 assists in 40 games for the Condors this season.

Miletic, a second-year pro, has 27 points in 42 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

The American Hockey League's All-Star Classic can be seen live this weekend on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, with the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (8pm et/5pm pt) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (10pm et/7pm pt).