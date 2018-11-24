2h ago
Oilers recall F Puljujarvi from AHL
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
The team had sent Puljujarvi down to the AHL on Nov. 10 as the third-year forward had just one goal in 11 games and was averaging about 12 minutes of ice time a game.
Puljujarvi has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games with Bakersfield this season.
Puljujarvi was drafted in the first round (fourth overall) by the Oilers in 2016.