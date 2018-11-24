The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The team had sent Puljujarvi down to the AHL on Nov. 10 as the third-year forward had just one goal in 11 games and was averaging about 12 minutes of ice time a game.

Puljujarvi has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games with Bakersfield this season.

Puljujarvi was drafted in the first round (fourth overall) by the Oilers in 2016.