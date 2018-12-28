Is the Hitchcock effect starting to wear off in Edmonton?

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Kailer Yamamoto from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, it was announced Friday.

Yamamoto, 20, has one goal and one assist in 12 NHL contests this season to go along with four goals and four assists in 11 AHL games.

He was selected in the first round (No. 22 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Edmonton will be back in action Saturday afternoon at home against the San Jose Sharks.