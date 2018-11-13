Reuniting McDavid and Draisaitl the right move in Edmonton?

In the midst of a four-game losing skid, Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan elected to reunite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the team's top line on Monday.

The Oilers have managed just six goals in their past four games and are hoping playing their two top-paid players together will boost their offence.

“It’s just a little switch,” Draisaitl said. “It has worked in the past. Hopefully it gives us a little spark.

"It's not so much about changing lines or me and Connor playing together, it's a matter of individuals working hard and playing their game. I don't think it really matters what line you're on."

McDavid (23 points) and Draisaitl (17 points) have combined for 40 points off the Oilers' 46 goals this season. McDavid said Monday the duo have to ensure they play a two-way game in order for the team to be successful

“We’re pretty good offensively and together we’ve had a lot of success,” said McDavid. “But a couple of times we played together and it’s gotten away from us defensively. That can’t happen.”

The top line will be rounded out by left winger Drake Caggiula, who has no goals and five assists this season.

The Oilers enter Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with an 8-8-1 record this season.