Rishaug: Oilers putting Bouchard's development ahead of their needs

After a brief stint at the NHL level, the Edmonton Oilers have sent down defenceman prospect Evan Bouchard to his junior team, the London Knight of the Ontario Hockey League.

Bouchard, who was selected 10th overall by Edmonton in this year’s draft, scored one goal over seven games with the Oilers this season.

The 19-year-old native of Oakville will enter his fourth season with the Knights and is coming off scoring 25 goals and 62 assists over 67 games in 2017-18.

Edmonton recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from the American Hockey League as a replacement.