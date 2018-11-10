Is Puljujärvi better suited for the AHL right now?

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Drafted fourth overall in 2016, Puljujarvi has struggled to get into the Oilers lineup this season as the third-year forward has just one goal in 11 games in 2018-19. He is averaging about 12 minutes of ice time a game.

Yamamoto has two points in 11 games with the Oilers this season, including his first NHL goal on Oct.19 as the 22nd overall pick in 2017 has struggled to produce in a top-six role.