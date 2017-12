The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cameron Hebig to a three-year entry-level deal, the team announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon, Sask., native currently leads the Saskatoon Blades with 28 goals and 23 assists in 34 games so far this season.

In 59 games last year, he had 26 goals and 43 assists.

The Oilers (17-18-2) will take on the Chicago Blackhawks (17-13-5) Friday in Edmonton.