The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Ty Rattie to a one year-deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Rattie played in 14 games with the Oilers this season, scoring 5 goals and adding 4 assists.

The 25-year-old also spent time in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors where he recorded 43 points in 53 games.

Rattie signed as a free agent with the Oilers in 2017 and has spent time with the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Airdrie, Alberta native was drafted by the Blues in the 2nd round (32nd overall) in the 2011 NHL draft.