The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Jakub Jerabek to the St. Louis Blues on Monday for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

The draft pick will be moved up to a fifth-round selection if Jerabek plays in 50 or more games with the Blues this season.

The Oilers released Jerabek from training camp on Sunday and said he was awaiting assignment.

Jerabek signed with the Oilers following the 2017-18 season where he appeared for both the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Combined he played in 36 games and contributed two goals and six assists.

The 27-year-old made the leap to the NHL last summer after a strong season with Podolsk Vitaz of the KHL. He has five goals and 34 points in 59 games with the Russian club during the 2016-17 season.

He carries a $1 million cap hit for this season.