The Oklahoma City Thunder received some potentially troubling news as it is feared their No. 2 overall pick in Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage to his foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that exams show potential torn ligaments in his foot and a timetable is being determined based on further evaluations.

Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. https://t.co/vig5zWOSzz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

The 20-year-old Holmgren, who was selected second overall by the Thunder earlier this summer, averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 32 games in his lone season with Gonzaga in 2021-22.

The seven-foot centre/power forward signed his rookie scale contract with the Thunder on July 1.