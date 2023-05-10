Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander named to All-NBA First Team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - The Canadian Press
Published
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 31.4 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per contest in 68 games. It is the first All-NBA nod of his career.
The Hamilton, Ont., native was also named to his first All-Star team this season.
NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were also named to the First Team.
The NBA also announced the Second and Third Teams, which can be seen below:
All-NBA Second-Team
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
All-NBA Third-Team
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings