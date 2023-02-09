The Oklahoma City Thunder traded forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for forward Dario Saric on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Bazley, 22, has averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes through 36 games this season.

Saric, 28, has played 37 games so far in 2022-23, averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 assists and just over 14 minutes.

