The NCAA announced a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season for the Oklahoma State basketball program on Friday.

It comes in the wake of an investigation that found former associate coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes in the range of $20,00 from two financial advisors to influence athletes.

"The conduct at issue in this case was related to a broader scheme that involved money and influence at the intersection of college and professional basketball," the NCAA's committee on infractions said in a statement. "The scheme resulted in the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals — including college basketball coaches — on conspiracy and bribery charges, and it led to significant NCAA reforms."

Along with the postseason ban, the Cowboys program will also be put on probation for three years, issued a $10,000 fine and lose three scholarships for the next three academic years.

The school has yet to comment on the ban.