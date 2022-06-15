The OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League are making a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Canadian international forward Jordyn Huitema, according to a report by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The report states that the paperwork is still in progress, but is expected to be signed shortly.

Huitema has appeared in 18 games this season for PSG in Division 1 Féminine, including three starts, and has two goals and two assists.

The 21-year-old was a member of the 2020-21 PSG side that captured the Division 1 Féminine title.

A native of Chilliwack, BC, Huitema has scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Canadian national women’s team.

Huitema was part of the team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.