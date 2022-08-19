WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada — Derek Oland made quick work of his first round in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. That’s just how the former Midwestern State standout plays the game.

“I always get comments. I’m a super-quick player. I just get comfortable over the ball really quick,” Oland said. “I think sometimes it can hurt when I’m not playing well. I think I get a little quick. But when I’m playing well, I’m just in a groove.”

Oland was groovy Friday. He fired an 8-under 64 for an early clubhouse lead after teeing off at 7:40 a.m. His lead held up throughout the day, as he leads fellow Americans Mitchell Schow and Parker Coody by a stroke.

“It’s one of those things I don’t realize how quick I’m swinging or playing or whatever until some guy in my group or someone says something about it,” Oland explained. “When I’m over the ball, it’s usually two looks and I’m comfortable and then pull the trigger. No need to waste any time.”

The 30-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, accelerated his play after some early trouble. He hit his ball in the water on No. 2 and wound up with a bogey. After that, Oland racked up nine birdies—including a run of five consecutive on the back nine, starting at No. 12.

Oland said he went from not feeling great about his swing early on to figuring things out as the day progressed. “I’ve been struggling with my swing a little bit. I’m a drawer of the ball, and I’ve been leaning back on it. I hit a terrible shot on two. From there, I felt like I was going to hit cuts the rest of the day,” he explained. “It was a good day.”

Schow also had a nice birdie streak, making three in a row to finish his day, racking up eight birdies overall and finishing at 7-under.

“It was nice to get out and play,” Schow said. “The course held up really well after all the weather that we got. Yesterday I came out and got lunch and it was looking like a swamp.”

Heavy rainfall at the Southwood Golf and Country Club led to a first-round postponement Thursday. Despite losing a day, tournament officials are hopeful to get back on track with the second round Saturday and then 18 or 36 holes (depending on the size of the cut) for Sunday’s final round.

Gavin Hall, who is two shots behind Oland, insists the schedule change doesn’t really matter.

“With the season we’ve had, it’s been a lot of stop and go with the rain and stuff like that. So, I feel like anytime you can just get on the golf course you just want to take advantage,” he said. “You don’t know how the season is going to hold up. So, you just want to put the gas pedal on and keep chasing those leaders.”

Hall is tied for fourth with Monday qualifier Daniel Hudson, Brad Reeves and Joey Savoie.