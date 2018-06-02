VANCOUVER — Canadian Olympic star Penny Oleksiak breezed to victory in the women's 100-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Mel Zajac Jr. International swim meet.

The 17-year-old Oleksiak, swimming out of the Toronto Swim Club, finished the race at the University of British Columbia in 59.12 seconds.

Heidi Bradley of Colorado was second in 1:01.07 and Phoebe Bacon of the U.S. junior team finished third in 1:01.63.

Oleksiak won four medals in her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, including a silver in the 100 butterfly. She took gold in the 100 freestyle and two bronze medals in the 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relays.

Mackenzie Padington of B.C.'s Campbell River Killer Whales topped the podium twice Saturday — in the women's 400 freestyle (4:10.63) and in the 200 individual medley (2:15.25). Molly Gowans of the Island Swim Club in B.C. was second behind Padington in the 400 free while Kelsey Wog of Team Manitoba finished second in the 200 IM.

Rachel Nicol, an Olympian swimming with the University of Calgary, won the 200 breaststroke to top an all-Canadian podium in that event. Bailey Herbert of Canada's junior team was second and Wog was third.

Sarah Fournier of Team Quebec took second place in the 50 free.

In men's action, Markus Thormeyer of UBC's swim team won the 50 backstroke in 25.81, Yuri Kisil, also of UBC, was second in the 50 free and Jaren LeFranc of the KISU Swim Club in Penticton, B.C., finished second in the 200 breaststroke.

U.S. star Ryan Lochte took the 200 IM in 1:58.90, topping an all-American podium with Mark Szaranek and Jacob Foster. Canadian junior team swimmer Finlay Knox was fourth in 2:04.61.