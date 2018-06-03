Oleksiak wins twice on last day of Mel Zajac International swim meet

VANCOUVER — Olympic star Penny Oleksiak won two races Sunday at the Mel Zajac Jr. International swim meet while Canadian teenager Mackenzie Padington capped a successful weekend with her fourth victory and fifth podium appearance in three days.

Oleksiak, who won four medals in her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, won the women's 100-metre freestyle Sunday night in 54.50 seconds at the University of British Columbia. She took the 200 butterfly in 2:09.96 earlier that day.

The 17-year-old, swimming out of the Toronto Swim Club, also won the 100 butterfly Saturday night.

American Gretchan Walsh was second behind Oleksiak and Padington was third in the 100 free. Bailey Herbert and Victoria Kwan, both with Canada's junior team, were second and third, respectively in the 200 fly.

The 19-year-old Padington, swimming with the Campbell River Killer Whales in B.C., won the 800 freestyle in 8:37.61. Molly Gowans of B.C.'s Island Swim Club was second and American Savanna Faulconer was third.

Padington won twice on Saturday — in the women's 400 freestyle and the 200 individual medley — and took the 200 freestyle on Friday night.

Rachel Nicol of the University of Calgary won her third race of the meet Sunday, taking the 50-metre breaststroke in 31.69. Liam Johnston, also of the University of Calgary, was second in the men's 50 breaststroke.

UBC's Mark Thormeyer won the men's 100 freestyle in 49.54 seconds for his second victory of the weekend and Eric Hedlin of the University of Victoria's swim team was second in the 1,500 free.

American star Ryan Lochte took the 100 backstroke.

Canada's junior A team was second in the women's 400 metre medley relay behind the U.S. juniors.

The U.S. juniors won the men's 400 medley relay as well. The University of Calgary took second place and Canada's junior A squad was third.