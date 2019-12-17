USA Hockey announced that New York Islanders forward prospect Oliver Wahlstrom will join their preliminary roster for the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

Wahlstrom posted two goals and four assists in seven games en route to winning a silver medal with last year's World Junior Championship.

“Wahlstrom adds veteran experience returning from last year’s silver medal-winning team,” said USA general manager John Vanbiesbrouck. “We look forward to seeing how the team comes together with the group of players we currently have in Plymouth.”

The 19-year-old went without a point in nine game with the Islanders this season before being sent down to AHL Bridgeport, where he has three goals and six assists in 20 games.