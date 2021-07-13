Olivier Giroud's long-rumoured move to Milan looks to finally be at hand.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that the France striker is set to leave Chelsea and sign a two-year deal with the Serie A runners-up.

The Blues re-signed the 34-year-old World Cup winner to a new one-year deal last month, which will enable Chelsea to receive a fee for the player, rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Giroud joined Chelsea in January of 2018 in a £18 million move across London from Arsenal. He has made 119 appearances across all competitions for the club over four seasons, scoring 39 times. He made only eight league starts this past season.

With Chelsea, Giroud has won an FA Cup, a Europa League and this past May's Champions League.

Internationally, Giroud has been capped 110 times by France and was a member of the squad at Euro 2020.