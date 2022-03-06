GATINEAU, Que. — Olivier Nadeau scored a little less than two and a half minutes into overtime as the Shawinigan Cataractes squeaked past the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 in a battle between the Western Conference's two top teams Sunday in the QMJHL.

Nadeau had two goals and an assist in the win for the Cataractes (28-11-4).

Gatineau's (27-10-7) Mathieu Bizier sent the game into overtime with 12 seconds left to play, scoring his second goal of the afternoon.

Shawnigan goalie Charles-Antoine Lavallée helped keep his team in it. The Olympiques outshot the Cataractes 35-21, but their barrage could only make Lavallée bend but not break.

Pierrick Dubé also had three points in the Shawnigan victory.

---

SEA DOGS 10 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — QMJHL-leading goal-scorer William Dufour added to his total with a hat trick as Saint John (25-15-4) demolished Halifax (24-18-2) Dufour, who was a fifth-round selection of the New York Islanders in 2020, now has 40 goals on the season.

---

FOREURS 6 TITAN 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Doucet scored two goals and added an assist as Val-D'Or (17-21-4) dumped Acadie-Bathurst (24-13-4). Foreurs goaltender Tristan Boileau made 36 saves in the win.

---

OCEANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Riley Mercer made 39 saves but it wasn't enough as Drummondville (18-17-9) couldn't get enough at the other end to beat Rimouski (20-17-6). Xavier Cormier scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Oceanic win.

---

WILDCATS 5 EAGLES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Brooklyn Kalmikov and Yoan Loshing each picked up three points as Moncton (21-14-6) beat Cape Breton (11-26-5). Kalmikov had two goals on his way to his three points, while Loshing had two assists.

---

REMPARTS 2 DRAKKAR 2

QUEBEC CITY — Louis Crevier assisted on two goals as Quebec (32-13-1) edged Baie-Comeau (13-21-8). In the win, Xavier Filion added a goal and an assist for the Remparts.

---

TIGRES 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxime Pellerin scored a little over a minute into overtime to complete a dramatic comeback against Rouyn-Noranda (16-23-4) that saw Victoriaville (15-23-5) snap an eight-game loss streak. The Tigres scored three goals in the last 12 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period to send the game into the extra period where Pellerin then finished things off.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.