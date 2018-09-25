Could Toronto Blue Jays pitchers Marcus Stroman or Aaron Sanchez be traded this winter?

ESPN's Baseball Insider Buster Olney thinks there's a possibility either of them could be dealt.

Speaking to Michael Landsberg and Carlo Colaiacovo on First Up Tuesday, Olney brought up the possibility of one of the pitchers parting with the team.

"I've spoken to executives of other teams who believe there is a chance [they could be traded],” Olney said.

Of the two pitchers, Sanchez seems to be the one that would most likely stay put next year, however.

"The potential of Sanchez has always been there, ever since he won the ERA title a few years ago and even after the finger injury," Olney continued. "I think if you're the Jays you're planning on having Sanchez in your plans next year because you don't want to sell low."

Sanchez has struggled since his 2016 season where he went 15-2 with an AL best 3.00 ERA.

The 26-year-old missed his scheduled start on Monday while he had his right index finger checked out by a specialist.

Over the past two seasons, Sanchez has been limited to only 141 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, making a decision on Stroman could be reminiscent of recent situation for the Blue Jays this winter.

"Marcus Stroman now is close enough to free agency where the Jays almost have to put themselves back in time and ask the same question they asked about Josh Donaldson," Olney said. "Do they have an asset that they need to maximize the return on right now because they would run the risk if he gets off to a slow start next year and get absolutely nothing in return.

"His age and the potential he's shown in the past, I think he would have value.

"Free agents out there will be asking for a lot of money, so Stroman might be attractive to another team and the Blue Jays could get something decent in return. We'll just have to see if it meets their standards."

Stroman is 4-9 this season with a 5.54 ERA in 102.1 innings pitched while dealing with injuries. His totals are a far cry from last year's 201 innings and 3.09 ERA.

The 27-year-old is under team control for two more seasons.