Olympic champion Lamaze to step away from role with Equestrian Canada

OTTAWA — Olympic show-jumping champion Eric Lamaze won't remain as the technical advisor with Equestrian Canada when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Lamaze's deal concludes Jan. 31.

Equestrian Canada said in a statement its staff as well as the High Performance Advisory Group (HPAG) Jumping will assume the technical advisor responsibilities "to ensure team athletes are well supported in this important Pan American Games year."

Lamaze earned an individual equestrian Olympic gold medal and team silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics aboard Hickstead.

Lamaze, 54, of Montreal, has been battling brain cancer since 2017. He last competed for Canada in 2021 when he helped Canada claim the team title at the BMO Nations’ Cup at Spruce Meadows in Calgary.

"Eric brought his passion and enthusiasm for the sport to the role of technical advisor, and we want to thank him for his year working with our team athletes and the program," said James Hood, Equestrian Canada's director of high performance. "With his improved health, we look forward to seeing him back in the saddle and continuing his coaching."

The 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to begin Oct. 20 in Santiago, Chile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.