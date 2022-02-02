The puck is set to drop as the best women’s hockey players in the world converge at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with gold-medal hopes.

While the current Women’s Worlds champion Canada and reigning Olympic champion United States are undoubtedly the favourites for gold, several other teams will look to make noise in the medal rounds.

From established veterans to rookies making their Olympic debuts, here are seven non-Canadian players to watch for in Beijing over the next couple of weeks.

Anni Keisala – Finland

When it was announced that goaltender Noora Räty would not be on Team Finland for the 2022 Olympics, it came as shock not seeing one of the greatest goaltenders in women’s hockey history on the roster.

Despite the numerous rumours swirling around Räty’s exclusion, Finnish management made it clear that the No. 1 job at the Olympics belongs to Anni Keisala.

With Räty also not at the 2021 Women’s Worlds, Keisala took the starting job and made the most of the opportunity. Posting a .948 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average in five games, the 24-year-old was named the tournament’s best goaltender as she backstopped Finland to bronze.

“For a young goaltender to be able to come in and fill the net the way she did given who she was replacing, and the pressure that may have brought on, it was something that I think she certainly seized,” said TSN Hockey analyst and two-time Olympic gold medallist Cheryl Pounder.

Placed in Group A alongside Canada, United States, Switzerland and ROC, Keisala will be a critical piece in Finland’s medal hopes.

Jenni Hiirikoski – Finland

Leading the way in front of Keisala for Finland will be defenceman Jenni Hiirikoski, who is set to participate in her fourth Olympics.

The 34-year-old Finnish captain is one of the most decorated players in the game, after being named best defenceman at the Women’s Worlds seven times (2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019) and twice at the Olympics (2014, 2018).

Leading Finland in ice time at the Women’s Worlds with 26:21 TOI to go along with three assists, the two-time Olympic bronze medallist is going to be relied upon heavily in Beijing

“She anchors the blueline, but she also anchors the offence with that blueline presence,” said Pounder. “Her ability to make a pass, to activate into the rush. Her skating is flawless. When you watch her on her edges, she’s so efficient; the reason why she can play 26-plus minutes a game and continue to be effective, her conditioning is unbelievable.”

Alex Carpenter – United States

Earning silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Alex Carpenter was left off the 2018 Olympic team that went on to win gold in PyeongChang.

Now back on Team USA for 2022, Carpenter has put herself in position to be a key player for the Americans up front. Leading the United States with five goals at the Women’s Worlds, including two in the gold-medal game against Canada, the 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing in China with KRS Vanke Rays in the Russian league with USA teammate Megan Bozek.

“Seems to be one of those players that knows how to play well in the big game and get the big goal,” said Pounder on Carpenter. “She’s got a good release, quick and she can get her shot off. She’s strong on her skates, she’s physical and she thinks the game at a high level. She’s an athlete who can certainly be a difference-maker when the game is on the line.”

Caroline Harvey – United States

The youngest player on Team USA at the 2021 Women’s Worlds, the 19-year-old defenceman deferred her commitment to play at the University of Wisconsin to centralize for the 2022 Olympics.

In her Women’s Worlds debut, she had one goal and two assists with a plus/minus rating of plus-8, the second-best mark behind Lee Stecklein.

At the U18s in 2019 and 2020, Harvey played under teammate Decker, who was an assistant coach with Team USA, winning silver and gold.

“Caroline Harvey, she’s one of those special players,” said Pounder. “You watch her and her skillset and you just know that she’s going to be an elite defenceman. She skates well and she thinks the game well. She’s really offensively gifted, she’s active on the blueline.

“I’m interested to see how she does under the pressure but she certainly looks fluid on the blueline.”

Alina Müller– Switzerland

Only 23 years of age, Alina Müller is already heading to her third Olympic Games with Switzerland.

In her first Olympics in 2014, she scored the game-winner in the bronze-medal game at age 15. In 2018, she led the Olympics in scoring with seven goals and 10 points earning best forward and a spot on the All-Star team.

Now in her fourth NCAA season at Northeastern, Müller has been a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award twice and is considered one of the best players in the world.

“Just having that knack, the ability to score goals, the ability to make plays,” said Pounder on Müller’s game. “Her game has just evolved and matured. You’re looking at a player, that if she can be opportunistic, [she can] take advantage when she does get her scoring opportunities, [something] she seems to do very well.”

Müller missed most of the 2021 Women’s Worlds after sustaining an ankle injury in Switzerland’s second preliminary-round game against ROC and did not play for the rest of the tournament.

Alena Mills – Czech Republic

The Czechs are a team on the rise and Mills is one of the players looking to lead their breakthrough.

Mills was sixth in tournament scoring at the Women’s Worlds with five goals and seven points in six games. At 31, this is her first-ever Olympics.

“She will be their top forward,” said Pounder of the Czech captain. “She’s worked on her skating, one of those athletes that can move a puck, make players around her better.

“[She] will be looking to capitalize on power play opportunities, looking to possess the puck. Those will be the attributes to her as she dictates the offence.”

Coached by Tomas Pacina, who has been a skills coach in the NHL and WHL and a head coach in the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, the Czechs had the best power play at the worlds, clicking at 20.83 per cent and scoring five goals (Mills had three PPG).

In Group B with Japan, Sweden, Denmark and China, the Czechs are one of the favourites to win the group.

“The Czechs are a real interesting story here,” said Pounder. “They could be the ones that pull an upset on someone. No one can take the Czechs lightly. In particular again, if they get opportunities on the power play.”

Akane Shiga – Japan

Another team looking to make noise, Japan finished sixth at the worlds with forward Akane Shiga scoring four goals in seven games, including two against the United States in a 10-2 loss in the quarterfinal.

At 20, she has skated in two world championships for Japan with Beijing marking her Olympic debut.

A team more known for goaltending thanks to the talents of Nana Fujimoto, who won best goaltender at the 2015 Women’s Worlds, and playing defence first, Shiga will be relied upon for offence to push Japan to the top of Group B and into the quarterfinals.

Special teams will also continue to be crucial for Japan in Beijing. At the worlds, they finished second in power-play percentage behind the Czechs at 19.23 per cent with five goals on the PP. On the penalty kill, they were fourth at 91.3 per cent.

“They play a very structured game,” said Pounder. “You can see it in them, you can see that defensive structure and just pounce on loose pucks but you can tell they’ve been coached. They move the puck well.”