KAWAGOE, Japan — Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a 3-under 68 to sit at even par overall after two rounds of the women's golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Henderson had five birdies on the day but two bogeys in the back nine.

Teammate Alena Sharp had an even-par 71 to sit a 3 over after two rounds.

Sharp had a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole and a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.

The International Golf Federation sent an email out to the field of 60 golfers in the tournament late Wednesday saying the tournament may be reduced to three rounds.

It may be necessary to shorten the tournament as a tropical storm system is expected to move into the area over the weekend and it is so hot in Kawagoe, Japan that it would be unsafe to have the golfers play more than 18 holes in a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.