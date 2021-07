Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens have won bronze in women's pair rowing Thursday morning in Tokyo.

The medal is Canada's 10th at Tokyo 2020 and its fifth bronze. It's also Canada's first rowing medal at the Olympics after Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe came up just short in men's pairs earlier in the day.

Filmer is a native of Victoria, B.C., while Janssens hails from Surrey, B.C.

More to come.