TOKYO — Three-time Olympic medallist Meaghan Benfeito advanced to the semifinal of the women's individual 10-metre platform Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, but teammate Celina Toth did not.

The 32-year-old Benfeito of Laval, Que., a bronze medallist in the 10 metre at Rio 2016, placed fifth in Wednesday's preliminary stage.

Toth, 29, a member of the national team since 2008, finished 23rd.

Only the top 18 divers advanced to the next round.

Quebec-born Sarah Jodoin di Maria, who represents Italy in diving, also qualified for the semifinal with her 15th-place finish.

While preliminary results don't carry over to subsequent rounds, all signs point to China continuing its dominance over the event.

Chen Yuxi, 15, finished the preliminary round with the best score ahead of teammate Quan Hongchan, 14.

American Delaney Schnell put together five solid dives and finished behind the two Chinese divers in third.

Since the start of the Tokyo Games, China has secured five of the six gold medals in diving, only missing out on the podium's top step in the men's 10-metre synchro.

The top 12 divers will advance from Thursday's semifinal to the final.

Last week, Benfeito and teammate Caeli McKay of Calgary finished fourth in the women's 10-metre synchro, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.