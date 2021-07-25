TOKYO — Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait advanced to the semifinals in the women's under-57 kilogram category Monday at the Tokyo Games.

Klimkait, the reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., defeated Poland's Julia Kowalczyk at the Nippon Budokan.

The quarterfinal victory, her second straight win via ippon, came after she beat Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva in the round of 16 earlier in the day. Klimkait will next face Sarah Leonie Cysique of France.

Semifinal winners will meet for gold in the evening session. Semifinal losers will face repechage winners for bronze.

In the men's under-73 kilogram category, Arthur Margelidon of Montreal defeated Kazakhstan's Zhansay Smagulov by ippon in the round of 16.

Margelidon, who earlier defeated Saudi Arabia's Sulaiman Hamad by waza-ari, will face Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili in the quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.