TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic debut of skateboarding is turning out to be an all-Japanese affair.

Making it three gold medals from three events, with just one more left to go, Sakura Yosozumi led a Japanese 1-2 in the women's park event on Wednesday, solidifying the host country’s dominance in the sport’s Olympic debut.

Kokona Hiraki took silver and, at 12 years old, became Japan’s youngest ever Olympic medallist. Sky Brown of Britain, already a skating superstar at 13, prevented a Japanese medal sweep by taking the bronze.

Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, making her the only competitor to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

That run immediately piled pressure on the seven other finalists to dislodge her. They all failed.

Japanese skaters also took both golds in the street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games. Yuto Horigome was the men's street champion and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won the women's street gold. Japan also got bronze in that event, from Funa Nakayama.

Nishiya's win had made her Japan's youngest ever medallist. But that title now goes Hiraki, who only turns 13 later this month.

In total, Japan has five of the nine skateboarding medals that have been handed out so far.

The last three will be distributed Thursday in the men's park competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports