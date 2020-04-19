Leafs win Stanley Cup

As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s look back to see what happened on April 19 in sports history.

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in Game 6 of the 1947 Stanley Cup Final.

Buddy O’Connor opened the scoring for Montreal just 25 seconds into the game, but Leafs goalie Turk Broda shut the door after that.

Toronto tied the game with a Vic Lynn second-period goal, and Ted Kennedy gave them the lead, scoring his fourth of the playoffs with under six minutes to play in the third.

When the game ended, Clarence Campbell declined to present the Cup immediately, concerned over the fear of fan violence

The win for Toronto was their second Stanley Cup in three years and the sixth in franchise history.

The Leafs would go on to win three of the next four Stanley Cups as well.

First Boston Marathon

On April 19, 1897 the first Boston Marathon race took place, with a grand total of 15 participants.

John J. McDermott was the winner with a time of 2:55:10, McDermott won by a large margin of six-minutes and fifty-two-seconds.

The race came just one year after the marathon at the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

At the time the measured distance was 24.5 miles before that was changed to 26 miles and 385 yards in 1908.

Holyfield beats George Foreman for heavyweight boxing title

In 1991 Evander Holyfield and George Foreman went the distance.

Holyfield agreed to fight the 42-year-old Foreman in October 1990, delaying a fight with Mike Tyson.

The fight was highly anticipated and both fighters received large paydays (Holyfield was guaranteed $20 million, while Foreman took home a guaranteed $12.5 million).

The event is well remembered thanks to a seventh round exchange that saw both fighters take turns being the aggressor, landing major blows. The two went back-and-fourth all round and it was ultimately named "Round of the Year" by The Ring magazine.

Although the fight was closely contested, Holyfield ultimately won the fight via unanimous decision, winning all three judges scorecards by scores of 116–111, 115–112, and 117–110.

The fight was a big success and became the highest-grossing boxing match of all time. The bout brought in approximately $55 million from pay-per-view buys, with 1.45 million American homes purchasing the fight. Also, an additional $8 million was made from the live gate, with an estimated 19,000 fans attending the fight live.

Other Notable Moments On April 19

1948 - 52nd Boston Marathon won by Gerard Cote of Canada in 2:31:02; his 4th victory in the event.

1949 - Yankees dedicate a plaque for Babe Ruth.

1960 - Baseball uniforms begin displaying players' names on their backs.

1996 - Texas Rangers scores 16 in 8th vs Baltimore Orioles.