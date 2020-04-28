As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s look back to see what happened on April 28 in sports history.

Muhammad Ali Refuses Induction Into United States Army

From 1955 to 1975 the United States was at war in Vietnam.

On April 28, 1967, during the height of the war, heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali refused induction into the U.S. Army by not stepping forward when his named was called at the Armed Forces Induction Center in Houston for conscription.

"I ain’t got no quarrel with them Vietcong,” he famously stated over a year earlier.

The 25-year-old, who converted to Islam earlier in the decade, cited religious reasons for not joining the army in a war that he felt made no sense.

“It is in the light of my consciousness as a Muslim minister and my own personal convictions that I take my stand in rejecting the call to be inducted," Ali said in a statement on April 28. "I find I cannot be true to my beliefs in my religion by accepting such a call. I am dependent upon Allah as the final judge of those actions brought about by my own conscience.”

Later that day, Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title and had his boxing licence suspended. A few months later, Ali was found guilty of draft evasion and sentenced to five years in prison along with a $10,000 fine and a ban from boxing for three years. The Louisville, KY native stayed out of prison after appealing and in 1971 had his conviction overturned by the Supreme Court.

Ali gave up some of the best years of his boxing career with his stand against the Vietnam War, but it has gone down as one of the most important and impactful moments of his legendary life.

Dale Hunter's Cheap Shot On Pierre Turgeon

On April 28, 1993, the New York Islanders looked to put away the Washington Capitals at Nassau Coliseum in Game 6 of their opening round playoff series.

With the Isles holding a 4-2 lead with about eight minutes left in the final period, speedy forward Pierre Turgeon, who netted a career-high 58 goals and 132 points that season, intercepted a bad pass from Capitals talented tough guy Dale Hunter before scoring on Don Beaupre to seal the game and the series victory.

As he celebrated, Hunter blindsided Turgeon into the boards, a hit that has gone down as one of the most memorable and brutal cheap shots in NHL history. A brawl ensued as new NHL commissioner Gary Bettman handed Hunter a 21-game suspension to start the 1993-94 season, the longest penalty in league history at the time.

Turgeon suffered a separated shoulder and was forced to miss New York's second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins before returning in the Conference Finals against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens.

John Daly's Birthday

On this day in 1966, colourful golfer John Daly, nicknamed Long John for his ability to hit long drives, was born.

Daly, known as one of the most controversial and polarizing golfers in history, won five times on the PGA Tour, including two majors - the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship.

He also won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 1991 and the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year in 2004.