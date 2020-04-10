As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s take a look back to see what happened on April 10 in sports history.

Penguins set all-time record for consecutive wins - 1993

The Pittsburgh Penguins entered their second last game of the 1992-93 season as record breakers.

The night before on April 9, captain Mario Lemieux netted five goals in a 10-4 hammering of the New York Rangers to set a new NHL record for consecutive wins with 16, passing the 1981-82 New York Islanders. On April 10, the Pens hosted the very same Rangers on the second night of a home-and-home looking to extend their record.

Jaromir Jagr and Dave Tippett each recorded two points as the Penguins doubled up the Rangers 4-2 for their 17th consecutive victory, a record that still stands today in the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets are the closest, winning 16 straight contests in the 2016-17 campaign.

Pittsburgh ended their season four nights later in New Jersey against the mediocre Devils, resulting in a 6-6 tie in a crazy affair to cap the season.

Their record-breaking streak didn't result in a Stanley Cup championship however, as the Penguins were eliminated by the Islanders in seven games in the second round.

Tiger wins fourth Masters - 2005

April 10, 2005 might just be Tiger Woods' most memorable day of his legendary golf career.

Woods, who was 29-years-old at the time, entered the final round at Augusta with a three-shot lead over fellow American Chris DiMarco. Woods birdied his first two holes and maintained a three stroke advantage over DiMarco through the front nine.

Both birdied the 15th, setting the stage for one of the most memorable moments in Masters history on the Par 3 16th. Woods missed the green with his tee-shot and was forced to aim his chip 20 feet to the left of the hole in order to use the slope. It would have been a great shot to get within five feet, but this was Tiger Woods on Sunday at the Masters. The ball just kept on rolling and rolling towards the hole.

"Here it comes ... Oh, my goodness! ... Oh wow! In your life, have you seen anything like that?!" yelled CBS's Verne Lundquist as Woods made the once-in-a-lifetime shot.

Just a legendary moment in golf history.

Most would think a two-stroke lead with two holes remaining Sunday at the Masters would be a lock for Tiger. Especially after a moment like he had on No. 16. Not the case. Woods bogeyed both the 17th and 18th holes while DiMarco maintained par as both sat at 12-under through 72 holes over four days of golf.

It was time for a playoff.

Woods and DiMarco played the 18th once again as both hit the fairway with their tee shot. Woods hit his approach shot within 15 feet of the flag stick as DiMarco was just off the green. DiMarco made a solid chip and then putted for par giving Woods the stage to nail a birdie and win the Green Jacket. Woods made no mistake, nailing the putt and the Masters victory.

Expansion Senators win lone road game of season - 1993

Most expansion teams in professional sports have a trying first year. The Ottawa Senators are no exception to the rule.

The Sens entered the 1992-93 with the likes of defenceman Norm Maciver, centre Laurie Boschman, winger Sylvain Turgeon and goalie Peter Sidorkiewicz as their best players with Rick Bowness behind the bench.

As expected, there weren't many highlights in that first season. Entering the final week, Ottawa sported a 0-39 record on the road with just three more games outside of Ottawa left on the schedule.

On April 10, 1993, the Senators defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in Long Island for their first - and only - road victory of their inaugural season. Captain Boschman scored a hat trick, including the winner with just 56 second left in regulation. Ottawa was outshot by New York 45-19.

Ottawa finished with a 1-41 road record and 10-70-4 in total, finishing last in the NHL.

Jackie Robinson signs with Brooklyn Dodgers - 1947

Every April 15, players across the MLB wear the No. 42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson became the first African American to play in the MLB in the modern era (Moses Fleetwood Walker played in the Majors in 1884).

But five days before his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, on April 10, 1947, general manager Branch Rickey signed a 28-year-old Robinson to a $5,000 contract for the 1947 season.

Robinson played 151 games, hitting .297 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1947.

Birthdays

1921 - Chuck Connors, MLB and NBA player

1936 - John Madden, NFL coach and commentator

1966 - Neil Smith, NHL general manager

1980 - Sean Avery, hockey player

1985 - Dion Phaneuf, hockey player