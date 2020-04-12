As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s take a look back to see what happened on April 12 in sports history.

1980 – Marathon of Hope begins: In one of the bigger displays of courage in Canadian history, Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope on this day in 1980 by dipping his right leg in the Atlantic Ocean.

Fox grew up playing a variety of sports but after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of cancer than often starts near the knees, Fox had his right leg amputated in 1977. It only pushed him to greater heights.

At the age of 22, Fox began a cross-country journey that would see him run from St. John’s, Nfld., all the way to Canada’s west coast in an effort to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Fox’s story got bigger and bigger as he continued his remarkable journey. All in all, Fox ran more than 5,000 kilometers through six provinces over 143 days.

After his cancer spread to his lungs, Fox was forced to stop near Thunder Bay. Although he passed away in June of 1981, Fox’s legacy shines as bright as any Canadian.

"Somewhere, the hurting must stop… and I was determined to take myself to the limit for those causes," he said.

1968 – Happy birthday Adam Graves: Adam Graves was born April 12, 1968 in Toronto and went on to have one of the best careers in New York Rangers history.

Graves spent time with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers to begin his career but found a home after signing as a free agent with New York in September of 1991. Graves scored 26 goals that season and then went on to score 52 in the 1993-94 campaign while helping the Rangers to a Stanley Cup title. Graves’ 52 stood as the franchise’s single-season goals record until 2005-06 when Jaromir Jagr netted 54.

1981 – Rest in peace, Joe Louis: The world of boxing lost an iconic figure on this day in 1981 as Joe Louis passed away at the age of 66.

Louis had a dominant run as the world’s heavyweight champion from 1937 to 1949 and won an astonishing 25-straight title defences over a 140-month span. All in all, Louis’ professional boxing record stands at 66-3 over the course of a storied career lasting nearly 20 years.

After his boxing career, Louis became the first African American to play in a PGA Tour event as he was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in the 1952 San Diego Open.

2009 – A career day for Wade: Already with four All-Star appearances and an NBA championship under his belt, Wade had the game of his career on this day 11 years ago.

In a game against the New York Knicks, Wade put up a career-high 55 points on 19-of-30 shooting to lead the Miami Heat to a 122-105 victory. All three of Wade’s career 50-point games came that season as the Marquette product led the NBA in scoring at 30.2 points per game.

The only players in Heat history with more points in a game than Wade’s 55 were LeBron James (61) and Glen Rice (56).

Wade retired after the 2019 season, finishing a first ballot Hall-of-Fame career as Miami’s all-time leader in games played (948), points (21,556) and All-Star appearances (13).