As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s take a look back to see what happened on April 15 in sports history.

Jackie Robinson Debuts in the MLB

Jackie Robinson's legacy goes well beyond the baseball field Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon, narrates an essay about how her father paved the way for millions by breaking baseball's colour barrier.

On April 15, 1947, just five days after being signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers, 28-year-old Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut, becoming the first African American to play in the majors since catcher Moses Fleetwood Walker suited up for the Toledo Blue Stockings of the American Association way back in 1884.

Opening Day 1947 saw 26,623 pack into Ebbets Field in Brooklyn to catch Robinson and the Dodgers take on the Boston Braves.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in @MLB when he stepped onto Ebbets Field to compete for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Today, we celebrate an American hero and civil rights icon whose legacy endures on and off the field. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/TyWgEXvBW9 — Jackie Robinson Foundation (@JRFoundation) April 15, 2020

Robinson spent most of his years as a second baseman, but played his rookie campaign at first and made the game's first putout when the caught at throw from third baseman and fellow rookie Spider Jorgensen.

In his first major league at-bat, Robinson faced Braves ace Johnny Sain, who was the National League's winningest right-hander the year prior, and grounded out to third base. He would fly out to left field his next time up to the plate in the third inning and was the victim of a tremendous play by shortstop Dick Culler in the fifth, resulting in a double-play ground out. Robinson batted again in the seventh inning with his team down 3-2. The native of Cairo, Georgia put down a terrific bunt and with his above average speed, Robinson was able to force the first baseman into a rushed throw and found himself on second base after an error. The next batter drove in both the runner on third and Robinson (the first run in his MLB career) as the Dodgers took the lead by one run, eventually taking the game 5-3.

Robinson record his first big league hit two days later against the Braves and his first home run on April 18 against the New York Giants. For is career, Robinson batted .311 with 137 homer, 734 RBIs and 197 stolen bases in 1,382 career games over a 10-year span in the MLB, all with Brooklyn.

Robinson won the Rookie of the Year award in 1947, the NL MVP in 1949, helped win the World Series in 1955 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

To commemorate what Robinson has done for the game of baseball, April 15 has been known as Jackie Robinson Day since 1997 as players and umpire alike wear Robinson's retired No. 42.

Boston Marathon

Canadian Winners

The annual Boston Marathon has been held on Patriots' Day (the third Monday in April) since 1897.

The prestigious race has been won by Canadians 21 times - 16 men's open, one women's open and four men's wheelchair - including an handful of times on April 15.

1901: Jack Caffrey won the Boston Marathon for a second straight year with a time of 2:29:23.6, a new record at the time. The current men's record holder is Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya, running 2:03:02 in 2011

1907: Tom Longboat, from the Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, won the 1907 race with a new record of 2:24:24.

1933: Won by Canadian Johnny Miles in a time 2:33:08.6, his second victory in the event.

1940: Gérard Côté of Saint-Barnabé-Sud, Quebec won his first of four Boston Marathons in 1940, running in a time of 2:28:28.6.

Boston Marathon Bombing

Seven years ago on April 15, 2013, the marathon turned into a tragedy as three people were killed and an estimated 264 were injured due to a pair of homemade bombs that exploded near the finish line around 3pm. The attack, executed by brothers Tamerlan Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was followed by a massive city-wide manhunt. Tamerlan was shot and killed in a shootout by police on April 19 while Dzhokhar was captured later in the day. He was convicted in April of 2015 and sentenced to death in June of that year. He is currently on death row.

Montreal Expos Play First Game at Olympic Stadium

The Montreal Expos were established in 1969 and played their first seven seasons at Jarry Park Stadium. It wasn't until 1977 when they called Olympic Stadium home, playing their first game at the stadium on April 15 of that season.

A total of 57,592 fans filled out the stadium to watch the Expos drop a 7-2 decision to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Steve Carlton threw a complete game two-hitter for the Phillies, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Don Stanhouse was on the mound for Montreal and lasted just two innings after giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks. Expos right fielder Ellis Valentine was able to smack a home run and record two RBIs in the loss.

Magic Johnson Sets Record for Career Assists

On April 15, 1991, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson set a new NBA record for career assists with 9,898, surpassing Oscar Robinson.

Magic recorded just seven points, but had an incredible 19 assists in a 112-106 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

Johnson, who finished his career with 10,141 dimes, currently sits fifth on the all-time assist list, behind John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334).