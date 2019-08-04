LAS VEGAS — One-handed Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock of Calgary won his Lion Fight debut in spectacular fashion Saturday night, stopping American welterweight John Garcia with a head kick.

The 26-year-old Peacock earned a standing ovation from the crowd at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino when he felled Garcia (0-1-0) at 2:34 of the first round on the undercard of Lion Fight 57.

Peacock (2-0-0) also won his pro debut earlier this year via a head kick.

Peacock was born without a right hand or forearm. The umbilical cord wrapped around his arm while he was in the womb, cutting off circulation so that it didn't grow.

Peacock took up karate at the age of seven, switching to Kyokushin karate as a teenager and travelled the world competing. At 15, he won the North American title and later qualified for the world championship in Tokyo.

Born in England, Peacock and his family moved to Canada when he was 14. His father Gavin Peacock was a pro soccer player (Chelsea, Newcastle and QPR among other teams) but came to Canmore, Alta., to study church ministry. The family now calls Calgary home.

Jake is head coach at Calgary's Dunamis martial arts gym, which he founded two years ago and runs with his wife.