One month until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on TSN

The wait is almost over.

The opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on TSN is exactly one month away as the biggest and brightest soccer stars will ascend on Qatar to represent their countries and battle for ultimate glory.

This year's FIFA World Cup will see a pair of tournament firsts: an autumnal World Cup and the first World Cup played in the Middle East.

The 22nd quadrennial tournament opens with the host nation of Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A play at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Ecuador finished fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying, with a record of 7-5-6, with Cruz Azul forward Michael Estrada of Liga MX leading the way.

Qatar, who automatically qualified as the hosting nation, went 7-1-0 and led Group E in the second round of AFC qualifying.



Key Storylines ahead of FIFA World Cup

While the world will be watching when the talents of France's Kylian Mbappe, Canada's Alphonso Davies, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi hit the pitch, there will be some notable names absent from this year's event.

The defending-champion French side will be without N'Golo Kante for the tournament as the Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback while recovering from a hamstring injury last week.

The Portuguese team will be without Liverpool forward Diogo Jota who has been ruled out the World Cup with a calf injury he suffered against Manchester City. In addition, they will also be without Wolverhampton winger Pedro Neto, who is set to undergo ankle surgery.

English defender Kyle Walker underwent groin surgery earlier in October and is doubtful for the tournament.

The status of other key players is still to be determined.

German winger Leroy Sané of Bayern Munich suffered a torn thigh muscle in his club's win over Freiburg last weekend with no timetable for his return. Juventus winger Angel Di Maria is expected to return in early November and be ready to join the Argentinian squad in Qatar as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Richarlison of Brazil suffered a calf injury last week in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Everton in Premier League action. The forward is expected to play in the World Cup, though.



Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Team Canada will get their first taste of FIFA World Cup action in 36 years when they take on Belgium on Nov. 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT on TSN.

Canada will face Croatia their second game of the tournament on Nov. 27 at 11am ET/8am PT. on TSN.

In their final matchup of the group round, Canada will take on Morocco on Dec. 1 at 10am ET/7am PT on TSN.

