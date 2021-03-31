'We're preparing to play, we haven't been told otherwise': Green on COVID-19 situation

It appears Adam Gaudette will be the only player missing from the Vancouver Canucks lineup when they face Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

After testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, as announced by the team, Gaudette was the only player missing from the team's skate Wednesday. That means all the other players on the team were cleared in contact tracing.

Canucks head coach Travis Green confirmed Wednesday that Gaudette is in the league's COVID protocol.

#Canucks lines at morning skate:



Höglander-Horvat-Boeser

Vesey-Miller-Virtanen

Motte-Sutter-Boyd

Roussel-Graovac-Hawryluk



Hughes-Hamonic

Edler-Schmidt

Benn-Myers



Juolevi-Chatfield — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 31, 2021

Gaudette was removed from the ice during practice on Tuesday after the team learned of his test result.

Jake Virtanen, who was not feeling well and stayed home on Tuesday, was back on the ice Wednesday, skating on a line with Jimmy Vesey and J.T. Miller.

