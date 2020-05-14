The sports world and the rest of the world itself still has a long way to go in recovering from COVID-19. But there have been some positive signs recently and that trend continued on Thursday as the Ontario government announced that horse racing may return as early as next week without spectators.

Under the province's framework to gradually re-open the province in stages beginning next Tuesday, it was decided that Stage 1 allows for horse racing without spectators and physical distancing measures in place.

“This is great news for the sport of horse racing and the tens of thousands of people it employs throughout the province,” said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment in a news release. “With this news, our plans to resume standardbred racing at Mohawk Park on June 5 and thoroughbred racing on June 6 at Woodbine remain on track. We appreciate the government’s recognition that we can operate spectator-free horse racing safely by following strict physical distancing protocols."

Once the COVID-19 pandemic reached North America in full force in mid-March, harness racing at Mohawk Park was suspended on March 19, while the opening of Woodbine’s Thoroughbred season, originally scheduled for April 18, was postponed.