KELOWNA, B.C. - Ontario's Sam Mooibroek and Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell will meet for a playoff spot at the Montana's Brier after the skips were victorious in Thursday's early draw.

Mooibroek rebounded from a lopsided 11-5 loss to Alberta's Brad Jacobs on Wednesday with a convincing 8-4 win over Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith in morning action at Prospera Place.

Ontario scored three points in the sixth end and stole one in the seventh and eighth to put the game away.

Purcell kept pace with a 7-4 win over Aaron Bartling of the Northwest Territories, icing the game with two points in the ninth end.

Mooibroek and Purcell were tied for third in Pool B at 4-3 going into a head-to-head showdown in Thursday's final draw. The top three teams from each pool advance to the playoffs.

In other results, Jacobs beat Quebec's Félix Asselin 6-4 and Yukon's Thomas Scoffin upset Saskatchewan's Ryan Kleiter 8-6.

Jacobs, who had already qualified for the playoffs, moved into a tie for first in the pool at 7-0 with Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, who was idle Thursday morning. Jacobs and McEwen were set to meet in Thursday's late draw with top seed in the pool on the line.

Kleiter fell to 3-4 and was eliminated from playoff contention. Scoffin improved to 3-4.

