The heated rivalry between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy finally comes to a head on Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can catch an all-new AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

"The DemoGod" Chris Jericho vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy: The feud between these two men finally comes to an end on Dynamite and it will have to be settled between them and only them. The rest of the Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara) and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?) have been banned from ringside leaving it mano e mano. Jericho's latest attempt to embarrass Cassidy - last week's debate moderated by Eric Bischoff - didn't go according to plan with Cassidy simply brushing off Le Champion's attempted slights. But he couldn't brush off a brutal beating by Hager that followed, setting the stage for this week. The pair has met once before - at Night 2 of Fyter Fest - when Jericho emerged as the victor thanks to a Judas Effect (and interference from Hager). Will Cassidy finally silence Jericho for good or will Jericho get the victory and the $7,000 he says Cassidy owes him for destroying his jacket last month?

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Elite (Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page) (c) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus w/ Marko Stunt): Coming in at No. 5 in AEW's Official Rankings, the Jurassic Express finally get their first shot at gold when they meet Omega and Page. Not only will Jack Perry and Luchasaurus be out to claim gold on Wednesday night, but they'll also be looking for a measure of retribution for Stunt against Omega. Last month, Omega teamed up with stablemates the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) in six-man action against all three members of Jurassic Express. After the Elite emerged victorious, Omega laid a vicious beating on Stunt for no apparent reason. While he later apologized, his actions haven't sat right with Jurassic Express and revenge would certainly be sweet. But taking the titles from the champs might be easier said than done. Page and Omega have now held the titles for more than 200 days and remain undefeated in tag-team competition in 2020.

AEW TNT Championship match: "The American Nightmare" Cody (c) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Scorpio Sky: In recent weeks, Cody's open challenge for the TNT title has been met by top indie stars like Eddie Kingston and Warhorse, but this week he takes on a man he knows very well in Sky. A former AEW Tag Team Champion as a member of SoCal Uncensored, Sky has put together a string of wins on AEW Dark over the past several weeks. Since mid-June, Sky is undefeated in singles competition and on last week's edition of Dark, he cut a fiery promo to let the locker room know that he will no longer be overlooked and his time is now. Cody took notice and put his title up for grabs. While Cody has successfully defending his crown on every occasion since winning the title back at Double or Nothing in May, Sky might be his most difficult challenge to date. Will Cody be able to hang on to his strap or will Sky bring SCU its first singles championship?

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson): If you have ever seen these four men get in the ring together at any point over their careers, then you know that this match is a must-see. Every time that the Jacksons and Uno and Grayson have met in the past, there have been fireworks. The quartet mixed it up in last week's gargantuan 12-man tag match when the Dark Order emerged victorious over the Elite and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). This will mark the first time that the Bucks and Uno and Grayson have met in a tag match in AEW, but rest assured, the bad blood has been building for some time with the Dark Order emerging as a thorn in the Elite's side. Like every other Dark Order match, the Jacksons will need to keep their eyes on the outside of the ring almost as much as they will on their opponents because the Dark Order never travels alone. It's bad enough having to deal with two wrestlers the calibre of Uno and Grayson without having to worry about Mr. Brodie Lee or one of the other members of the group at ringside. With FTR having declared this week's Dynamite as "Tag Team Appreciation Night," Wheeler and Harwood will very likely have their eyes on this match, as well.

PLUS: Will AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jox Moxley respond to the attack last week from Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the man he will defend his title against at next month's All Out pay-per-view?