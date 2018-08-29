BALTIMORE — Adam Jones hit his second career grand slam, Trey Mancini had a solo shot and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 Wednesday night to complete their first three-game sweep of the season.

The Orioles overcame a four-run deficit and three Toronto homers to become the last team in the majors to reach 40 wins. Jones led the charge, giving Baltimore a 5-4 lead with a fifth-inning shot off rookie Ryan Borucki.

His previous slam came on July 28, 2008, on the road against the New York Yankees.

After the Blue Jays tied it, the Orioles went ahead for good in the sixth on an RBI single by Austin Wynns off Danny Barnes (2-2).

Toronto committed four errors, two of them in a three-run eighth in which Jones singled for his career high-tying fifth RBI.

Baltimore outscored the Blue Jays 29-10 during its first three-game sweep since last August against Seattle. Prior to this series, Toronto was 12-1 against the Orioles.

Justin Smoak, Kevin Pillar and Devon Travis hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who have dropped four straight.

Sean Gilmartin (1-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Baltimore, and Mychal Givens got the final out for his fifth save.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb yielded a season-high three homers but left with the score 5-all in the sixth, avoiding his 16th loss.

Smoak was 0 for 15 against Cobb before hitting his 21st home run in the first inning.

It was 4-0 before Mancini hit his 20th homer leading off the fourth. One inning later, the Orioles used three singles to load the bases with two outs when Jones sent a 3-1 changeup far over the left-field wall.

Travis chased Cobb in the sixth with his 11th home run, the last of his three extra-base hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf) was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment for Class A Dunedin. Donaldson has not played for Toronto since May 28.

Orioles: DH Mark Trumbo will have season-ending knee surgery in the next few days. Trumbo was placed on the disabled list Aug. 20. "It's nothing that can't be fixed," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's really concerned about the time frame and getting ready for spring training next year." ... Rookie centre fielder Cedric Mullins (hip) was excluded from the starting lineup for the third time in four days. "I'm going to be cautious," Showalter said. ... INF Steve Wilkerson (hamstring) will begin baseball activities next week, Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto takes Thursday off before RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.95 ERA) starts at Miami on Friday night to begin the Blue Jays' final interleague series of the season.

Orioles: Following an off day Thursday, RHP Andrew Cashner (4-12, 4.79 ERA) starts at Kansas City on Friday night to open a three-game set.

