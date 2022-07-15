The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, leaving the blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on the franchise tag this season.

The Chiefs' final offer to Brown was a six-year, $139 million deal that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract, a source familiar with the offer told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though the two sides did not come to an agreement, both parties say they are hoping for a new deal after this season, a source said. Brown this season will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.

Along with Brown, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III are now set to play the 2022 season on their one-year franchise deals.

Until Brown signs his contract tender, he can skip training camp -- just as he did with voluntary workouts and the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp -- without risking any sort of fine.

He would miss valuable practice and conditioning time, though.

"He's a young guy, so there's plenty of room to grow," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at the end of the minicamp last month. "He's wired the right way to do that, to attack that. I know he's been working out and doing the things he needs to do to get ready for camp. He's a young guy that's new to the position, is on the rise, I would hope."

The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line following a dismal performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl two years ago, and Brown was expected to be the cornerstone of it. The Chiefs shipped a package of four draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens that included a first-round selection to get him, and the expectation all along has been that he would sign a long-term deal.

Brown started every game for the Chiefs last season, when he was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl, and helped to tutor a front five that included rookies in center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith.

"We love Orlando here. He's a good human being, and he's a good professional," Reid said. "He's grown up around it. I think he's got good counsel. So we just have to work through it."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.