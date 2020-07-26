Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer has been ruled out of the MLS is Back tournament, the team announced on Sunday.

Dwyer left the bubble at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando to get an MRI on his knee on Saturday and due to the timeline required for quarantine and return-to-play training, he will not rejoin the team until after the conclusion of the tournament.

The 29-year-old appeared in two games for Orlando City during the MLS is Back tournament and contributed an assist in 124 minutes.

Orlando City advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Montreal Impact on Saturday.