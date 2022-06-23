Magic select Mississauga's Houstan with No. 32 pick The Orlando Magic have selected SG/SF Caleb Houstan out of the University of Michigan with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. TSN.ca Staff

Magic take Canadian Houstan 32nd overall VIDEO SIGN OUT

The Orlando Magic have selected SG/SF Caleb Houstan out of the University of Michigan with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.



The Mississauga, Ont., native spent one season with the Wolverines, averaging 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34 games and helping the team reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.



The 19-year-old declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility following the season. While he did not attend the NBA Draft combine, Houstan decided to remain in the draft and forego his remaining college eligibility earlier this month.



Prior to Michigan, Houstan played prep school ball at Florida’s Montverde Academy, joining NBAers RJ Barrett, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham, among others.