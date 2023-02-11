The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The veteran played seven seasons with the Magic and will get the chance to join a contender before the playoffs.

Ross, 32, is averaging just 8.0 points this season, his worst mark since his rookie season in 2012-13 while with the Toronto Raptors. Ross averaged a career-high 15.6 points with the Magic in the 2020-21 season. He was acquired by the Magic from the Raptors as part of the Serge Ibaka deal during the 2016-17 season.

Marc Stein reports that the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Ross.

In 712 career games, Ross is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 points, and 1.3 assists. He was selected eighth overall by the Raptors in the 2012 NBA Draft.