Jonathan Isaac's time with the Orlando Magic in the NBA restart is over not long after it began.

The team announced Isaac sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. He will be out indefinitely.

PRESS RELEASE:

Jonathan Isaac injury update pic.twitter.com/uCtH8MdaT3 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) August 3, 2020

Isaac was injured in the fourth quarter when he drove into the lane between two Kings defenders. Once he gathered his dribble on a hop-step, Isaac fell to the ground in obvious pain clutching his left knee and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

It was his second game back since missing 31 contests after injuring his left knee in a Jan. 1 matchup with the Washington Wizards. He had four points and four rebounds prior to his departure Sunday.

The Magic will be back in action against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.