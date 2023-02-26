The Orlando Magic announced the signing of free-agent guard Michael Carter Williams on Sunday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the contract is a two-year deal with a second-year team option.

Free agent Michael Carter-Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Orlando Magic, second year team option, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Carter-Williams spent 2019-2022 with Orlando. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2023

The 31-year-old was originally selected 11th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft.

He last played in the 2020-21 season with the Magic, averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 31 appearances. He was waived by the Magic on Feb. 10, 2022.

In 391 career NBA games with the Magic, 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, and Houston Rockets, Carter Williams have averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 boards, and 4.4 assists.