Following the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' 24-10 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Thursday Night Football, head coach Orlondo Steinauer simply called their performance, "just not good enough" post-game.

The Black and Gold trailed the Elks, who were searching for their first win of the season, 21-9 at the half when the game endured a lengthy weather delay as lightning in the surrounding area of Tim Hortons Field beckoned fans and players to take shelter.

Once play resumed, the Elks held the recently-shuffled Ticats offence to just a missed field goal-single in the second half.

"The weather delay was the same for both teams," said Steinauer on if the delay affected his group. "I liked the way the defence responded in the second half, came out and got some good stops. The wind and the rain, obviously, had a play in this football game - same for both teams. The weather delay didn't have any bearing."

In his first game as a play-caller, Scott Milanovich's offence led by Taylor Powell tallied 319 all-purpose yards but managed 10 points.

Special teams played a factor in the loss as kicker Marc Liegghio missed three of his four field goal attempts. Steinauer noted that the team was using a new holder, but said, "the ball has to go through the uprights."

The Tiger-Cats also had a punt-return touchdown by Tyreik McAllister wiped out due to a flag.

"That's twice against that team where we've had a touchdown and I don't even know if we had a penalty in the first half... That's not conducive to winning when you're in a game like that," Steinauer said.

Steinauer also addressed the play of his offensive line, a unit that allowed seven sacks on the night for a loss of 33 yards.

"We got beat a couple times," he said. "One time I think we were in seven-man protection. I've got to look at the tape but we were trying to limit our drop-back passes. I thought Scott [Milanovich] did a good job of that.

"There are times when you have to drop back and throw the football. And when you do, you're going to have to protect."

As the Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes jockey for positioning in the East Division, the Black and Gold head westward in Week 12 as they look to rebound against the BC Lions.