3h ago
Oshie fined $5K for cross-checking Letang
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Capitals 4, Penguins 7
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL Player Safety announced Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA.
Oshie and Letang were tangled up along the boards and after Letang fell to the ice, Oshie delivered a cross-check to his back. Both received minor penalties after an ensuing dustup as Pittsburgh would go on to win 7-4.
In 45 games so far this season, Oshie has 12 goals and 18 assists.
The Capitals will be back in action when they host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.